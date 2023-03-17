Pediatric Hospital Beds Are in High Demand for Ailing Children. Here’s Why

(CNN) – The physical and mental burnout that occurred during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has not gone away for overworked health care workers. Shortages of doctors and technicians are growing, experts say, but especially in skilled nursing. That, plus a shortage of people to train new nurses and the rising costs of hiring are leaving hospitals with unstaffed pediatric beds. But a host of reasons building since well before the pandemic are also contributing. (Read More)