It’s Official: No More Crispr Babies–for Now

(Wired) – After several days of experts chewing on the scientific, ethical, and governance issues associated with human genome editing, the summit’s organizing committee put out its closing statement. Heritable human genome editing—editing embryos that are then implanted to establish a pregnancy, which can pass on their edited DNA—“remains unacceptable at this time,” the committee concluded. “Public discussions and policy debates continue and are important for resolving whether this technology should be used.” (Read More)