More Medical School Grads Are Bypassing ERs

(Axios) – More medical school graduates are steering away from emergency medicine and opting for specialties like orthopedics and plastic surgery, raising concern about a field that bore the brunt of COVID-19 and remains beset by the overdose epidemic and other health crises. Driving the news: More than 550 slots for emergency medicine residents were left unfilled this year, according to the National Resident Matching Program, which pairs newly minted doctors with post-graduate opportunities in medical centers. (Read More)