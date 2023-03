Wyoming Becomes First State to Ban Abortion Pills

(Axios) – Wyoming became the first state to ban abortion pills this week after Gov. Mark Gordon (R) signed the controversial bill into law on Friday. Why it matters: The demand for abortion pills has surged since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The new law also comes as the nation awaits a ruling from a federal judge in Texas who could suspend the FDA’s approval of a widely-used abortion pill. (Read More)