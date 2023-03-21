‘That Scares Me’: New Childhood Obesity Guidelines Still Face a Long Road to Consensus

(STAT News) – Now that experts have had a couple of months to comb through the 100-page document, from executive summary to supporting material, one thing is clear: There is still no consensus on how best to approach obesity in children.

STAT spoke with more than a dozen clinicians, researchers, and advocates about the guidelines. Many praised the guidelines’ thoughtfulness in noting the effects of stigma and unequal access to resources, as well as the focus on fast action and non-pharmaceutical interventions like motivational interviewing. Leaders of the AAP committee enlisted to write the guidelines have given scores of interviews explaining how researchers combed through available evidence, and stressing that medications and surgery should not be used without intensive lifestyle therapy. (Read More)