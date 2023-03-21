Drug-Resistant Fungus Gained Strength During Pandemic: CDC

(Axios) – An emerging fungal infection that can prove fatal in communal health settings spread further and became more drug-resistant during the pandemic, a Centers for Disease Control review of surveillance data found. Why it matters: The timing suggests the spread of Candida auris could have been exacerbated by COVID-related stresses like staff and equipment shortages, increased antimicrobial use and changes in patient movement. (Read More)