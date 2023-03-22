Mental Health Care by Video Fills Gaps in Rural Nursing Homes

(Kaiser Health News) – Video visits are an increasingly common way for residents of small-town nursing homes to receive mental health care. Patients don’t have to travel to a clinic. They don’t even have to get cleaned up and leave their bedrooms, which can be daunting for people with depression or anxiety. Online care providers face fewer appointment cancellations, and they often can work from home. While use of some other telehealth services may dwindle as the covid-19 pandemic winds down, providers predict demand for remote mental health services will continue to increase in rural nursing homes. (Read More)