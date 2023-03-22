Wuhan Market Samples Contained Covid and Animal Mixtures, Report Says

March 21, 2023

(New York Times) – On Jan. 12, 2020, Chinese investigators combing a market for clues about the outbreak of a mysterious new illness in the city of Wuhan swabbed a cart. It was the kind typically used for transporting animal cages, and it came back positive for the coronavirus. Three years later, a team of international experts has sifted through the genetic contents of that swab, which were quietly uploaded to an international database and made public only this year. (Read More)

Covid-19, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Public Health

