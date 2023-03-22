Drug Shortages Upend Hospitals Care, Cancer Treatments

(Axios) – Supplies of some essential drugs used in hospitals are hitting 10-year lows, forcing rationing and pharmacy workarounds. Driving the news: Drug shortages are the worst they’ve been in a decade, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists — a sign of how much we rely on low-margin manufacturers with limited capacity for basics like the inhalation drug albuterol and some common cancer treatments. (Read More)