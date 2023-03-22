Study Finds Same Small Rise in Breast Cancer Risk in Many Forms of Hormonal Birth Control

(STAT News) – Pills, patches, implants, and injections — the various forms of hormonal birth control have different formulations and doses of estrogen, progestin, or both. One might think, then, that they may have an unequal influence on breast cancer risk, but a new study in PLOS Medicine on Tuesday suggests that’s not so. The analysis found that most forms of hormonal birth control, regardless of their formulation, seem to confer roughly the same, small increase to breast cancer risk. (Read More)