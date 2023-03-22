Methadone Doses Haven’t Kept Up in the Age of Fentanyl. A New Rule Aims to Help

(STAT News) – Patients beginning treatment for opioid addiction often face excruciating withdrawal symptoms. But for people struggling to transition from ultra-potent illicit fentanyl to comparatively weaker addiction medications, help may be on the way. A new federal regulation would make it easier for some patients to begin treatment on significantly higher doses of methadone, a key medicine used to treat opioid use disorder. (Read More)