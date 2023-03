Tanzania Reports a Marburg Outbreak, Africa’s Second This Year

(STAT News) – Africa is grappling with not one, but two outbreaks of Marburg fever, a disease that causes symptoms and a death rate comparable to Ebola, its viral cousin. Health officials in Tanzania announced Tuesday that they had confirmed the country’s first-ever Marburg outbreak, involving at least eight people so far, five of whom have died. One of the people who died is a health care worker. (Read More)