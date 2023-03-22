Google Launches Bard AI Chatbot to Counter ChatGPT

(Wall Street Journal) – Google is opening public access to the conversational computer program Bard, its answer to the viral chatbot ChatGPT, while stopping short of integrating the new tool into its flagship search engine. After years of development, Google on Tuesday said it would expand access to Bard to more users in the U.S. and U.K. The move intensifies the battle between Google and Microsoft Corp. to dominate the release of advanced artificial-intelligence tools that can be used to generate humanlike text responses. (Read More)