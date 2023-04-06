A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

April 6, 2023

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 49, no. 2, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Reconsenting Paediatric Research Participants for Use of Identifying Data” by Blake Murdoch, Allison Jandura and Timothy Caulfield 
  • “Youth Should Decide: The Principle of Subsidiarity in Paediatric Transgender Healthcare” by Florence Ashley 
  • “Do Doctors Have a Responsibility to Help Patients Import Medicines from Abroad?” by Narcyz Ghinea 

 

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Pediatric, Pharma

Ad