New Technique 80% Effective in Selecting a Baby’s Gender

(Medical Xpress) – It’s a controversial notion, but couples undergoing fertility treatments may soon be able to select the sex of their baby—with an 80% chance of success, doctors say. Sperm-sorting techniques have been tried and offered before, but the new procedure—which separates sperm cells based on weight—appears much more accurate and safe, according to a new study published in PLOS ONE. (Read More)