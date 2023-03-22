China Approves First Homegrown mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine

(Wall Street Journal) – China approved its first homegrown mRNA vaccine for Covid-19, adding a key tool to combat future outbreaks of the virus that was missing due to Beijing's reluctance to allow Western-made shots using the gene-based technology. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.'s messenger-RNA vaccine, known as SYS6006, was given emergency-use clearance by regulators, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Wednesday. The vaccine was designed to work against the latest variants of Covid-19, and also proved effective against older strains, it said.