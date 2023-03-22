‘We Were Helpless’: Despair at the C.D.C. as the Pandemic Erupted

(New York Times) – Dr. Wozniczka, 35, left the C.D.C. in July 2021 and sought help from Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit legal organization. He testified before a House subcommittee on the pandemic last August and October, describing a disconnect between what the C.D.C.’s scientists were learning about the coronavirus in early 2020 and the agency’s public stance on the risks.

Other scientists still at the C.D.C. spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared repercussions at work. Many said they had sought therapy or had begun taking medication to cope with their frustration and disillusionment. Some said they were frequently in tears.