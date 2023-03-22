U.S. Organ Transplant System, Troubled by Long Wait Times, Faces an Overhaul

(New York Times) – The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it would seek to break up the network that has long run the nation’s organ transplant system, as part of a broader modernization effort intended to shorten wait times, address racial inequities and reduce the number of patients who die while waiting. More than 100,000 people in the United States are awaiting organ transplants in a system that has long been defined by an imbalance between supply and demand. (Read More)