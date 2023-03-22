Social Media Is Part of a ‘Self-Perpetuating Cycle of Risk’ for Eating Disorders and Negative Body Image, Per Study

(STAT News) – Social media use is linked with body image concerns and eating disorders among young people, according to a new review of the scientific literature. But rather than social media being a direct cause of these issues, a “self-perpetuating cycle of risk” could be to blame, with more vulnerable teens and young adults succumbing to online pressures, the authors say. (Read More)