Living Kidney Donors Rely on a Promise to Protect Our Future Health. We’re Scared It Will Go Away

(STAT News) – That promise reassured both me and my family that it was safe to move forward with my donation. The day before my surgery, I signed the forms identifying me as a living kidney donor that would go to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the national system that distributes deceased donor organs to those in need of a transplant. If my act of altruism put me at future risk, the nurse transplant coordinator assured me, these forms would guarantee my high priority status. But that guarantee now feels less certain, because UNOS is changing the way deceased donor organs are allocated to those on the transplant waitlist. (Read More)