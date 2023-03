My Family and the Measles Vaccine

(Wall Street Journal) – Sixty years ago, in March 1963, the U.S. Surgeon General granted licenses to two drug companies to produce the first measles vaccines. It had taken nine years of research before a vaccine was ready for release to the public. That was too late for my sister, Mary Maura Grimaldi, who died at age 6 of encephalitis caused by measles, on the same day the licenses were announced. (Read More)