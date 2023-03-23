The Personalized Stem Cells That Could One Day Treat Parkinson’s and Heart Failure

(Wall Street Journal) – Researchers are hoping that they can grow a patient’s own iPS cells into an array of healthy cells to treat diseases that now have no cure. Among them, a team at the National Institutes of Health is leading a trial begun in 2019 to treat macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss, using eye tissue grown from samples of a patient’s blood. A trial at Mayo Clinic later this year will surgically implant heart tissue grown from a patient’s skin cells, in an effort to treat congenital heart disease. (Read More)