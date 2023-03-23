Pregnant Black? Here’s Your Drug Test

(MedPage Today) – Perinatal care differs by race and ethnicity, with greater disparities in care for more stigmatizing conditions such as depression and substance use, according to a retrospective study. For example, compared with white women, Black women were less likely to receive a prenatal depression screen (OR 0.8, 95% CI 0.7-0.9) and more likely to be given a urine drug test when denying drug use (OR 1.6, 95% CI 1.3-2.0), reported Mary Byrn, PhD, RN, of Loyola University Chicago, and colleagues in Birth: Issues in Perinatal Careopens in a new tab or window. (Read More)