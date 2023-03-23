Long-Troubled Transplant System to Get an Overhaul

(Axios) – From IT failures that cost patients a chance at a life-saving organ to doctors salvaging kidneys from a battered box with tire tracks on it, the nation’s organ transplant system has come to be defined by harrowing anecdotes. Not to mention inequities and mismatched supply and demand. Driving the news: After years of complaints from transplant surgeons and patient advocates, the Biden administration is breaking up the monopoly held for nearly four decades by the non-profit United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). (Read More)