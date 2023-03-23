Who Is Most at Risk for Long Covid?
March 23, 2023
(New York Times) – Which coronavirus patients are most at risk for developing long Covid? A new analysis of research conducted during the first two years of the pandemic helps crystallize some answers that have been emerging. It found that patients over 40, those with previous health issues and those who had a severe coronavirus infection had greater risk of developing long Covid. And it affirmed a growing consensus that vaccination lowers that risk. (Read More)