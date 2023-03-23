FDA Advisers Give Partial Backing to ALS Drug

(Axios) – Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday signaled openness to expediting an experimental drug from Biogen that targets a rare form of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Why it matters: ALS is a progressive and fatal neurological disease that typically kills patients within three to five years of the first symptoms, and there are no approved therapies for this genetic form of the condition. The drug tofersen didn’t achieve the main goal of a late-stage trial last year and carries the risk of serious side effects. (Read More)