Being ‘Socially Frail’ Comes with Health Risks for Older Adults

(CNN) – Essentially, people who are physically frail have less physiological strength and a reduced biological ability to bounce back from illness or injury. Those who are socially frail similarly have fewer resources to draw upon, but for different reasons — they don’t have close relationships, can’t rely on others for help, aren’t active in community groups or religious organizations, or live in neighborhoods that feel unsafe, among other circumstances. Also, social frailty can entail feeling a lack of control over one’s life or being devalued by others. (Read More)