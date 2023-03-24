Study Suggests Diabetes Screening Should Be Guided By Age, Not Weight

(STAT News) – Millions of diabetes cases may be missed under the current U.S. screening guidelines, especially among Asian Americans, according to a new study. A better way to test for the condition would be to leave body weight out of it, the researchers suggest. Current guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend screening adults ages 35-70 who are considered overweight or obese (having a body mass index over 25). (Read More)