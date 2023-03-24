Directly Observed Therapy for TB Treatment, Via Video, Gets CDC Not

(STAT News) – Directly observed therapy — where a health professional watches someone take a medication — has been the standard of care for tuberculosis treatment in the United States since 2016. Now DOT, as it’s called, has an approved video alternative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it was updating its guidance to include video DOT or vDOT, saying there is enough evidence to show it is at least as effective as the in-person version. (Read More)