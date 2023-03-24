Not the Geek Squad: How One Boston Hospital Helps Patients Conquer Language Barriers–And Their Smartphones

(STAT News) – The DAC program was piloted as part of MGB’s United Against Racism health equity effort, which is centered on supporting diverse staff, leaders, and systems and multilingual communications. This emphasis on diversity is why it’s critical that digital access coordinators, or DACs, come from the community, said Allison Bryant, the senior medical director for health equity at MGB. People in the role only need to have a high school degree and be proficient in English. What they don’t need, she said, is to be “like the Geek squad — [they] don’t need to be high-tech folks.” (Read More)