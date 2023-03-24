Women Were Already Unequal in the World of Global Health. The Pandemic Made It Worse

(NPR) – Women health workers lost ground on equality during the pandemic, according to a new report from Women in Global Health. While 70% of the health care workforce around the world is made up of women, they hold only 25% of senior leadership roles, the report found – a phenomenon dubbed the "XX Factor." Women had made some progress in closing the gender gap in leadership — until the pandemic. In 2020, for instance, the executive board of the World Health Organization reached a record 32% women, but then it fell to 6% in 2022.