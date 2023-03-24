80-Hour Weeks and Roaches Near Your Cot? More Medical Residents Unionize

(NPR) – In February, most residents at two major Penn Medicine hospitals decided to form a union, and the National Labor Relations Board will conduct their election in early May. They join a wave of other residents unionizing at programs around the country, most recently at Montefiore hospital in New York, George Washington University in Washington, DC, and Mass General Brigham in Boston. If successful, these residents would join the Committee of Interns and Residents, the union for medical residents. According to the union’s figures, the number of campaigns spiked from two in 2021, to eight in 2022, an unprecedented increase. (Read More)