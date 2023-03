Newly Available Test Strips Can Detect Lethal ‘Tranq’ in Drug Supply

(STAT News) – Public health workers will soon have a new tool at their disposal to thwart a spreading danger to users of illicit drugs: xylazine test strips. The new testing kits will allow health departments, grassroots harm-reduction groups, and individual drug users to test substances for the presence of xylazine, a sedative often referred to as “tranq.” (Read More)