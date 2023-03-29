Hospitals Are Increasingly Crowded with Kids Who Tried to Harm Themselves, Study Finds

(New York Times) – The portion of American hospital beds occupied by children with suicidal or self-harming behavior has soared over the course of a decade, a large study of admissions to acute care hospitals shows. An analysis of 4,767,840 pediatric hospitalizations by researchers at Dartmouth, published on Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA, found that between 2009 and 2019, mental health hospitalizations increased by 25.8 percent and cost $1.37 billion. (Read More)