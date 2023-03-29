‘Emergency NYC’ Review: Netflix’s Medical-System Checkup

(Wall Street Journal) – But like a couple of creative obstetricians, Israeli filmmakers Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash have instead delivered "Emergency NYC," a healthy, bouncing, eight-part spinoff that looks at the medical system not only from the perspective of doctors in operating theaters but that of emergency medical technicians, helicopter nurses, trauma doctors, pediatric surgeons, transport coordinators and the patients they're dragging back from the brink of death. It's not better than "Lenox Hill," necessarily. It has its own system, its own level of tension. And lots of it. Things happen that can't possibly have been foreseen, even by filmmakers already chronicling the routinely amazing/appalling goings-on in medical New York.