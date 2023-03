A New Flu Is Spilling Over from Cows to People in the U.S. How Worried Should We Be?

(NPR) – Now, no one knows yet if influenza D causes any symptoms in people. But altogether, these studies indicate influenza D is likely what’s called an emerging virus, Leibler says. It’s jumping into people who work with animals, such as dairy farmers, but it’s not likely spreading much beyond that. (Read More)