The Digital Wellness Lab Aims to Mediate Between TikTok and Parents

(Axios) – As some states try to regulate children’s social media use and TikTok emerges as a geopolitical chew toy, a new clearinghouse has emerged for mediating between tech companies and those concerned about their products’ impact on kids: the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Why it matters: Young people live their lives on social media, and it’s not going away — so parents and pediatricians need to learn to recognize when it becomes a problem, says pediatrician Michael Rich, the lab’s founder. (Read More)