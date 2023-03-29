New Lupus Partnership with FDA Aims to End Drug Trials’ History of Failure

(STAT News) – Lupus is a disease long-plagued by failed clinical trials. And hopeful patients, many of them young women of color, are waiting — just three lupus drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in six decades. A key partnership is looking to change that. On Wednesday, the nonprofit Lupus Research Alliance announced it was entering into a public-private partnership with the FDA. Together, they created what lupus advocates hope will be an engine for innovation: the Lupus Accelerating Breakthroughs Consortium, or Lupus ABC. (Read More)