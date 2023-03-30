Judge’s Ruling Undercuts US Health Law’s Preventive Care

March 30, 2023

(Associated Press) – A federal judge in Texas who previously ruled to dismantle the Affordable Care Act struck down a narrower but key part of the nation’s health law Thursday that requires most insurers to cover preventive services that include screenings for cancer, diabetes and mental health.  Other no-cost services, including HIV screenings, are also impacted under the ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor that opponents say will jeopardize preventive care for millions of Americans. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, News, Public Policy

Ad