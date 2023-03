Studies Link Common Childhood Viruses to Rare Hepatitis Cases

(New York Times) – Last year, reports of severe, unexplained hepatitis in previously healthy children puzzled health experts around the world. Now, a small new study of American children adds to the evidence that the cases, which remained extremely rare, may have been caused by a simultaneous infection with multiple common viruses, including one known as adeno-associated virus type 2, or AAV2. (Read More)