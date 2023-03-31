Exclusive: WHO to Consider Adding Obesity Drugs to ‘Essential’ Medicines List

March 31, 2023

(Reuters) – Drugs that combat obesity are under consideration for the first time for the World Health Organization’s “essential medicines list,” used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the U.N. agency told Reuters. A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, with an updated essential medicines list due in September. (Read More)

Posted in Global Bioethics, News, Pharma, Public Health

