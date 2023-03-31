Exclusive: WHO to Consider Adding Obesity Drugs to ‘Essential’ Medicines List

(Reuters) – Drugs that combat obesity are under consideration for the first time for the World Health Organization’s “essential medicines list,” used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the U.N. agency told Reuters. A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, with an updated essential medicines list due in September. (Read More)