Trans Health Care, Already Under Attack, Faces New Obstacles with End of Covid Public Health Emergency

(STAT News) – The most immediate concern with regard to the end of the public health emergency centers on changes to telehealth practices that could impact trans men and others who may take testosterone. During the pandemic, telehealth providers were permitted to prescribe gender-affirming prescriptions for testosterone due to the suspension of the Ryan Haight Act, which typically requires patients to make an in-person visit in order to receive a prescription for controlled substances. The Covid-era change gave more people access to testosterone via virtual appointments. (Read More)