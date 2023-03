ADHD Drug Prescriptions Among Adults Soared in COVID’s First Year

(Axios) – ADHD med prescriptions for U.S. adults increased by more than 10% during the first year of COVID as telehealth’s popularity and awareness of the condition grew, per a new government study. Why it matters: The CDC’s report out Thursday is the latest insight into the “substantial spike” in demand for ADHD drugs, which has driven a months-long shortage linked to possible overprescribing. (Read More)