Pandemic Jump in ED Visits for Firearm Injuries Continued Into 2022

(MedPage Today) – Emergency department (ED) visits for firearm injuries increased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC researchers said. Compared with 2019, the average number of weekly ED visits for firearm injury was 37% higher in 2020, 36% higher in 2021, and 20% higher in 2022, reported Marissa Zwald, PhD, of the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, and colleagues.