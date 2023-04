Russia Is Waging War on Ukraine’s Hospitals

(Wired) – Since Russia’s full-scale invasion started in February 2022, the whole of life in Ukraine has been impacted, including its health care system. Hospitals have been destroyed and damaged, medical facilities have been looted, and landmines have been found inside functioning Ukrainian hospitals that Russian forces had briefly occupied, according to the charity Médecins Sans Frontières. Those who lived in occupied areas had essential medicines and treatments restricted, the charity says. (Read More)