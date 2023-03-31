Ukraine Goes Dark: Images from Space Drive Home the Nation’s Anguish

(New York Times) – No power, no lights, no water, no heat. In Ukraine over the past year, waves of Russian missiles have assailed the nation’s infrastructure, leading to daily struggles for civilians and to months of frantic repairs to keep the electricity flowing. An American satellite has revealed this darkening of the entire nation, creating a vivid companion to portraits of its people’s misery and perseverance. The satellite’s images of city lights flickering out across Ukraine drive home the magnitude of the humanitarian disaster in a way that’s otherwise difficult to imagine. (Read More)