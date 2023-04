When Homelessness and Mental Illness Overlap, Is Compulsory Treatment Compassionate?

(NPR) – Mental illness can be part of the story of how a person ends up homeless — or part of the price of survival on the streets, where sleep and safety are scarce. Unsheltered residents in Portland die thirty years earlier than the average American, according to county data. These grim realities have ratched up the pressure on politicians to do something. (Read More)