1 in 6 People Around the World Experience Infertility Issues, WHO Says

(Axios) – Approximately one in six people experience infertility at some stage in their lives, according to a new report from the World Health Organization. Why it matters: Despite the large number of people who are unable to have children, access to fertility treatments remains scarce due to “high costs, social stigma and limited availability,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom in the report. (Read More)