Artificial Wombs Will Change Abortion Rights Forever

April 4, 2023

(Wired) – If safe and effective ectogenesis were made accessible—as opposed to being privatized, which risks further entrenching social and economic inequalities—the technology could result in a more prosperous and more equal society. Yet development of ectogenesis could also wreak havoc on the hard-fought right of women and people with wombs to access safe and legal abortion, and could significantly weaken abortion policies worldwide. (Read More)

