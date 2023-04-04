Longevity Seekers Embraced This Drug. But Does It Actually Fight Aging?

(Wall Street Journal) – As a treatment for people with Type 2 diabetes, metformin is considered safe. Doctors say off-label use doesn’t appear to have big risks, although some research has indicated the drug may be associated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease and may make it harder to build muscle mass through exercise. However, the science behind its effectiveness as a longevity improver in healthy people is mixed, and some recent studies have been discouraging, giving some advocates pause. (Read More)